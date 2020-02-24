FIL Ltd Boosts Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 402,247 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.81% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $28,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,367,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after buying an additional 145,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,540,000 after buying an additional 239,240 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,649,000 after buying an additional 123,738 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 348,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOC opened at $20.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

