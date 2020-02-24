FIL Ltd Boosts Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

FIL Ltd raised its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.78% of LivaNova worth $28,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 720.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 215,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $75,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $227,390. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $70.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $100.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.59.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

