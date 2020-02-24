FIL Ltd Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,448 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.20% of Xylem worth $28,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in Xylem by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 90,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,692 shares of company stock worth $1,170,638 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $88.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

