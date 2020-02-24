FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,123 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.31% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $31,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $73.14 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

In related news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.