FIL Ltd Has $28.62 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 294.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,171 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM stock opened at $89.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

