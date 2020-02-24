FIL Ltd Has $29.21 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Northrop Grumman worth $29,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,809,000 after purchasing an additional 226,277 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 203,880 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.6% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 193,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 168,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2,129.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 145,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $3,667,701. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $365.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

