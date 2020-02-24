FIL Ltd Increases Stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 204.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,051 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.68% of LogMeIn worth $29,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOGM. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in LogMeIn in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 235.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LogMeIn in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM opened at $85.40 on Monday. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities cut LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.