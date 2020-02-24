FIL Ltd Makes New $29.26 Million Investment in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 778,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,258,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of DXC Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 531,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $29.25 on Monday. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $67.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

