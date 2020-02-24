FIL Ltd Purchases 69,400 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,607 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $31,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Shares of CM stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0908 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

