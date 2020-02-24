FIL Ltd Purchases 897,012 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897,012 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 1.64% of Mueller Water Products worth $30,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,077 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 71,806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 360,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 133,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In related news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $393,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $323,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $839,262. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MWA stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.