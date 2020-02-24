FIL Ltd Raises Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,614 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.28% of NiSource worth $29,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,702,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,008 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NiSource by 5.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in NiSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 691,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NI opened at $29.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NI. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

