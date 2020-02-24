FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,478 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.15% of CDW worth $30,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.63.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $133.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. CDW has a 52-week low of $90.53 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day moving average is $129.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

