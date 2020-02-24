FIL Ltd Sells 10,530 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.40% of CAE worth $28,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CAE by 0.3% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,049,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,722,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,610,000 after acquiring an additional 107,634 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in CAE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,054,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,019,000 after buying an additional 47,491 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,789,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in CAE by 28.0% in the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after buying an additional 179,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE:CAE opened at $30.20 on Monday. Cae Inc has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.