FIL Ltd Sells 652,333 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 652,333 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of Bunge worth $31,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,594,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,987,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 133,617 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,064,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,793,000 after buying an additional 130,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,029,000 after buying an additional 111,297 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, CFO John W. Neppl bought 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.90 per share, with a total value of $316,015.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Podwika bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $802,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

