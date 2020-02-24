Financial Analysis: Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) versus MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. MFA FINL INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Farmland Partners pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MFA FINL INC/SH pays out 103.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of MFA FINL INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of MFA FINL INC/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmland Partners and MFA FINL INC/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $56.07 million 3.58 $12.25 million $0.24 27.79 MFA FINL INC/SH $581.73 million 6.02 $378.12 million $0.77 10.06

MFA FINL INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. MFA FINL INC/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Farmland Partners and MFA FINL INC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 MFA FINL INC/SH 0 1 3 0 2.75

Farmland Partners currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.95%. MFA FINL INC/SH has a consensus price target of $8.08, suggesting a potential upside of 4.30%. Given Farmland Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than MFA FINL INC/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and MFA FINL INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 16.85% 2.74% 0.79% MFA FINL INC/SH 65.00% 10.86% 2.84%

Risk and Volatility

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA FINL INC/SH has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MFA FINL INC/SH beats Farmland Partners on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets. Its MBS are secured by hybrid, adjustable-rate, 15-year fixed-rate, and 30-year and longer-term fixed-rate mortgages, as well as mortgages that have interest rates that reset annually or more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

