Financial Comparison: Ovintiv (OVV) & The Competition

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ovintiv to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv’s peers have a beta of 1.93, indicating that their average stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98% Ovintiv Competitors -7.38% -1.70% 5.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion $1.07 billion 4.81 Ovintiv Competitors $10.41 billion $716.37 million 7.72

Ovintiv’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ovintiv and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 6 4 0 2.40 Ovintiv Competitors 2391 9164 12778 428 2.45

Ovintiv presently has a consensus price target of $25.88, indicating a potential upside of 63.56%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 54.66%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 42.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ovintiv peers beat Ovintiv on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ovintiv

