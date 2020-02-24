Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.23

Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FIF remained flat at $GBX 100.50 ($1.32) during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.64. Finsbury Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.38). The firm has a market cap of $131.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Finsbury Food Group alerts:

In other news, insider John Duffy sold 602,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £590,762.62 ($777,114.73).

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries under the Village Bakery, Vogel's, and Cranks Organic brands; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.