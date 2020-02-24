Fire Lotto (FLOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $126,953.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $126,953.00 and $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fire Lotto Profile

FLOT is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

