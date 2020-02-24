First Analysis Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) – Equities research analysts at First Analysis dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Anika Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, February 21st. First Analysis analyst J. Munda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. First Analysis currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.99 and a quick ratio of 17.74. The company has a market cap of $599.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 379.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,961 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 138,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,617,000 after buying an additional 110,062 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 386.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 82,032 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

