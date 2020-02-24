First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get First Derivatives alerts:

Shares of LON FDP opened at GBX 2,930 ($38.54) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.93 million and a PE ratio of 58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,741.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,494.98. First Derivatives has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82).

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.