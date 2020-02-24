First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in First Horizon National by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in First Horizon National by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in First Horizon National by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

