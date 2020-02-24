First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,031 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Republic Bank worth $21,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,357,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 527.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 84,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.34. 865,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,700. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

