First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,391 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Solar worth $19,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,026,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $527,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,109,525 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,049,000 after purchasing an additional 84,235 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 929,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 51.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 191,709 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 533,763 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after purchasing an additional 125,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $482,962.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,151.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,653 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.21. 3,699,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

