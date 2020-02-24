First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cascend Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

FSLR stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. First Solar has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $482,962.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $634,877.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,541 shares in the company, valued at $527,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,653. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 191,709 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,570 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in First Solar by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 80,152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

