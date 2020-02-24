First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,143 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,632 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of City worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in City in the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in City by 169.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in City by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the third quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHCO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of City in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

In related news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.50 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,888.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $78.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.76. City Holding has a 1 year low of $71.39 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.85%. On average, research analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. City’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.