First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 23,321 Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Scientific Games worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 56.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 547.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 16.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 47.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Scientific Games news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGMS stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. Scientific Games Corp has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.15.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.68). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

