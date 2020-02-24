First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 3,228 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,944,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,007,000 after buying an additional 46,838 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WABC opened at $65.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.91. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.66.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

