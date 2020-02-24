First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Grocery Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,984,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $5,968,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 103,416 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $3,365,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $662,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $67,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,059.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

