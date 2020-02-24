First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 47,049 TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of TreeHouse Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.59.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THS opened at $44.47 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

