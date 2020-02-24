First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 91,494 Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Kelly Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KELYA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 248.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $19.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $757.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,458.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $443,523.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,066.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,843. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

