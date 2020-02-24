First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,907 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 4,976.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.35. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

