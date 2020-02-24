First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 461.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,172 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Korn Ferry worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $41.96 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

