First Trust Advisors LP Buys 11,127 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.70% of Source Capital worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Source Capital by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 67,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 161,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOR stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

