First Trust Advisors LP Buys 14,281 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of B&G Foods worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 82,921 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 671,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 530,350 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 601,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 411,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 156,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $7,336,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BGS opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $878.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.51. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

