First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 76,135 Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Astronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Astronics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Astronics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Astronics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Astronics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $757.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of analysts have commented on ATRO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

