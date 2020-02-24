First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208,749 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 26,565 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $99.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.99 and a 12 month high of $103.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,121,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $34,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,239. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

