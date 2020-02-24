First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Anixter International worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 32.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXE shares. Longbow Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of AXE stock opened at $98.21 on Monday. Anixter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.22.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

