First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 577,084 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Gulfport Energy worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

Shares of GPOR opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $205.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Gulfport Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

