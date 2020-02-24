First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,884 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Banner worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,315,000 after acquiring an additional 167,988 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,699,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Banner by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 137,725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banner by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 68,177 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Banner by 411.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 63,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Banner stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

