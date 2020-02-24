First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Oasis Petroleum worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OAS opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OAS. Johnson Rice downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.