First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,550 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.33% of First Financial worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 66,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $43.28 on Monday. First Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $593.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Corp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THFF. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

