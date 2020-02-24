First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth $3,015,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 382.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 115,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $27.53 on Monday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

