First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,561,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of United States Cellular worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 261.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter worth $3,570,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 46.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. 15.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USM stock opened at $32.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.74. United States Cellular Corp has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $57.72.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

