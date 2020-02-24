First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,647 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 345,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,219.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $53.69 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

