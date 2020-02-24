First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.26 Million Stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Yeti worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yeti by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,246,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,873 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Yeti by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,043,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 63,497 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Yeti by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 97,079 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Yeti by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 700,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 101,640 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Yeti by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. Yeti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Yeti from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In other Yeti news, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $906,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $36,383,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,487,384 shares of company stock worth $397,836,348. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

