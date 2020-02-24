First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Cohu worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cohu by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cohu by 922.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 162,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cohu by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cohu by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $896.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In other Cohu news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

