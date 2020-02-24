First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,617 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 52.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,547,000 after acquiring an additional 858,438 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 462.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 71.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 559,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of LXP stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.