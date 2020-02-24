First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.33 Million Holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of TPI Composites worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 580,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPIC. Roth Capital raised their price target on TPI Composites from to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Shares of TPIC opened at $25.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. TPI Composites Inc has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.