First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Trimble by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124,635 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at $10,267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 168.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,332 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Trimble by 39.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of TRMB opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $726,964.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,784.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,695 shares of company stock worth $4,041,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

