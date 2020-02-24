First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.34 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 19,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 2,440 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,913.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABCB opened at $40.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

